The wife of an American skier who died on Mt Aspiring says she feels lucky to have shared "so much love" with him.

David Dec, 35, died on Saturday when he fell while skiing down the mountain where he landed on the Bonar Glacier.

His body was later recovered by Wanaka Search and Rescue volunteers and an Aspiring Helicopters crew.

"I feel so lucky that we met in this lifetime. I feel so lucky that we were together and shared so much love," Gretchen Dec said in a Facebook post to her husband.

Her friend Cat Tuck commented she felt lucky to know her and her husband.

Dec died when he fell while skiing down the mountain on Saturday where he landed on the Bonar Glacier. Photo / Guy McKinnon

"Much love to the both of you," she said.

While another, Meg Curtis commented "You have dealt With so much tragedy and handled it with grace".

"We send an abundance of love and healing to a very special couple," she said.

After David Dec's fall a skier with him attempted to give first aid at the scene and the search and rescue operation was initiated around 1.30pm after a beacon was activated.

Dec's death has been referred to the coroner.

His death was the second on a New Zealand mountain on Saturday. Shortly beforehand Magesh Jagadeesan died on Mt Ruapehu.

The 32-year-old died after falling into Mt Ruapehu's crater lake.