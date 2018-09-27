A million free lunches have been delivered to hungry school children thanks to a booming social enterprise.

Eat My Lunch started out in a home kitchen three years ago offering people the chance to help someone else out when buying their lunch.

For every lunch bought, the company gives one to a school kid who would have gone without.

Today, Eat My Lunch made its millionth free lunch and invited Joseph Parker to do the honours.

"Being part of Eat My Lunch, and making the 1,000,000 lunch is really special. I was surprised to learn how many kids go to school without lunch. It's great to know we are making a difference giving Kiwi kids a lunch so they can concentrate on learning rather than how hungry they are," Parker said.

Fellow ambassadors Claire Chitman, Jamie McDell, Suzy Cato and Shavaugh Ruakere also celebrated the milestone this morning as the company pumped out another 2830 lunches.

Each day thousands of kids at 91 schools in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch are fed through the ambassadors.

A recent survey conducted by Eat My Lunch asked teachers and principals what the biggest impact of Eat My Lunch was for the children, with the most common response being increased attendance, and a reduction in the shame or stigma children and whānau have when they do come to school without lunch.

"Eat My Lunch has allowed us to support parents in getting our children to school and our children have assurance they will have lunch and no longer be hungry in class. It has also exposed them to different foods they would not have otherwise eaten," Te Papapa School principal Robyn Curry said.

King said it was an exciting milestone.

"It's really fantastic to reach that 1,000,000th Give lunch and we couldn't have done it without the support of all those great people and companies who buy our lunches, our incredible staff and the hundreds of volunteers who help make our Give lunches."