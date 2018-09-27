Boom! Welcome to edition 27 of the Stoked Podcast.

We've got an abundance of tasty sporting topics to roll through, including the epic Tiger Woods comeback, and an interview with sports broadcasting royalty Peter Williams.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+

Not only did the Warriors' captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck create all kinds of history, but Tiger Woods bought up his 80th (official) win on the PGA Tour in what many are calling the greatest sporting comeback of all time.

So, you ask, how do we plan on honouring the great Tiger on such a momentous occasion?

We went out there and got a man of equal stature to come on in (or at least get on the phone) and talk us through the Big Cat's achievements, yes that's right - Peter Williams.

The legend himself - Peter Williams, right here on the Stoked Pod! Photo / Andrew Warner.

(Too right we're blessed and the man sure does know his stuff - serious broadcasting royalty right here.)

Right oh, on with it then:

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wins the Dally M leading to one of the greatest impromptu hakas we've ever witnessed. (3:40)

TIGER WOODS IS BACK FOR REAL! Broadcasting legend Peter Williams talks Tiger & Ryder Cup with us - his voice will literally sooth your ears, it's glorious. (6:28)

2018 AFL Granny is upon us and we catch up with Stoked's Melbourne spy Jimmy Considine to talk about his beloved Collingwood's chances. (23:00)

The greenest region in New Zealand is revealed, and wrap. #GREENING (30:34)

Just to finish us off, a wee public service announcement as follows:

