Emergency service crews are battling a truck and trailer fire which has forced the closure of State Highway 2 at Maramarua.

Diversions are in place, northbound traffic is asked to take Kopuku Rd and southbound traffic is asked to take Rawiri Rd.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 4.25pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the truck was carrying commercial goods and five crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

A police spokesperson said no one has been injured in the incident but SH2 is expected to be closed for around two hours.

The New Zealand Transport Agency first reported about the truck fire at 4.50pm before confirming reports at 5.30pm.

Motorists in the area are being told to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.