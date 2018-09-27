Police have named the 35-year-old United States skier who died on Mt Aspiring as David Andrew Dec.

Police report Dec got into difficulty, fell on the slope near the Bonar Glacier and died.

Another skier with him attempted to give first aid on the scene and a search and rescue operation was initiated around 1.30pm when a beacon was activated.

Dec's death has been referred to the Coroner and the police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

His death was the second on a New Zealand mountain on Saturday. Shortly beforehand Magesh Jagadeesan died while climbing Mt Ruapehu.

The 32-year-old died after falling into Mt Ruapehu's crater lake.