Police have released the name of the woman who died in a crash between a scooter and a car on Tuesday.

She was 87-year-old Francisca Maria Hawkes-Buchanan from Rotorua.

She was driving the scooter when the crash happened at the intersection of Arawa St and Rangiuru St.

Police have extended sympathies to her family and friends.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.