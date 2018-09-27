Police in Masterton are on the hunt for a group of people who bashed a teenage boy as he walked home.

The 14-year-old victim was assaulted on Friday night on Church St about 9.30pm.

Police said he was knocked to the ground and bashed by a group of at least three people.

Detective Sergeant Mike Smith said: "We understand a member of the public may have seen the assault and yelled out at the attackers, who have then run from the scene.''

Advertisement

​

The teen managed to get home and was taken to hospital by a relative.

The victim, who is being supported by police, was treated for moderate injuries.

Smith said as well as looking for those involved, authorities were also now appealing to the member of the public who came to the teenager's aid and potentially stopped a further beating.

"Police would urgently like to speak to the member of the public who intervened,'' Smith said.

Can you help? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on (06) 370 0300, or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.