The cost of the Government's Criminal Justice Summit has inflated to over $1.6 million and numbers reveal nearly $1m was spent on consultants alone.

Justice Minister Andrew Little originally planned for the two-day summit to cost $700,000 but figures from last month's event highlight a major blowout.

National Party spokesperson for Justice, Mark Mitchell, said Little needs to take responsibility for the "wasteful spending" of taxpayer money.

"The breakdown of costs from the summit show the final bill included $970,660 on consultants, $26,592 on an MC, $65,800 on gourmet catering and $101,528 on international speakers, the total was $1.625 million.

"The cost would be easier for taxpayers to swallow if they were getting value for money, but the Summit was talkfest that had no clear objectives and has shown no outcomes," he said.

Between 600 and 700 people within the justice sector attended the Porirua event which was held to look into ways to turn around New Zealand's high reoffending rate and rising prison population.

Earlier this month Little defended the cost of the summit, despite the criticism of Labour Party leader and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern said she expected when a budget is set, the Government should stick to it regardless of the situation.

But Little was "satisfied" with the cost of the summit.

"It was a two-day summit. It was several hundred people," he said.

"It takes a lot to put that together and to run it in a way that makes sure all the voices are heard."

Today, Mitchell said the event failed to hear perspectives from victims of the system or from Māori and suggested Little delayed the release of the expenditure report.

"It's clear Mr Little has tried to avoid proper scrutiny by releasing this overdue information during the last Question Time for this sitting block," Mitchell said.

"This meant the Minister would avoid questions from journalists on his way into Parliament and from the Opposition in the House.

"That's cynical even for a Government which has proven to be the least open and transparent we've ever seen."