A standoff has emerged between student leaders as the fallout from the University of Otago's proctor's cannabis bong confiscation continues.

In a video posted online, Otago University Students' Association president Caitlin Barlow-Groome has called on recreation officer Josh Smythe to publicly apologise for actions during the saga which breached the association's policies.

Smythe has been vocal both on campus and in the media about his views on proctor Dave Scott's actions, and organised a protest and petition demanding he step down.

However, he has since stepped back from his position calling for the proctor's resignation, saying he had decided it was "more important to forgive people and accept that they've done the wrong thing''.

Otago University Students' Association president Caitlin Barlow-Groome has called out recreation officer Josh Smythe. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The students would still, however, be calling for a special code of conduct for the proctor to be instated.

"We just decided to forgive him. There will still be a protest; there will still be an expression of emotion.''

Barlow-Groome said that Smythe backing down from his position on the proctor was a good start, but Smythe still had not apologised.

She would put forward a motion of no confidence before the other members of the association's executive at an emergency meeting this afternoon.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times this afternoon, Smythe said the president was definitely trying to get him kicked off the executive but he hoped there would be a discussion about what it meant to "authentically'' represent students.

"Sometimes you just have to make the best decision for your community and that required me to step outside the traditional channels of our organisation; a few of them [the executive] support me and a few of them don't.''

Despite saying the reaction of Barlow-Groome was disproportionate, he would also calling for a vote of no confidence at the meeting.

"We'll see if other members of the exec agree she hasn't been authentically representing students in her role as president.''

Barlow-Groome was not bothered by Mr Smythe attempting to oust her from the executive, saying it was "awesome''.

In the video, Barlow-Groome said while the association strongly condemned the actions of the proctor it would not endorse the protest or the call for Mr

Scott's resignation.

"The proctor's actions were totally unacceptable; however, asking for his resignation doesn't solve anything.''

Rather, the association expected there would be a culture and policy change to make sure the situation did not happen again, she said.

Scott has acknowledged he was wrong to enter a flat while no-one was home and confiscate bongs, but said he did not think his actions made him a criminal.

- additional reporting Elena McPhee