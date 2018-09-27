The Government is closing ranks around sacked minister Meka Whaitiri with Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters saying that in her past she had been "a stand-out woman" who had made an enormous contribution to Ngati Porou and Maoridom.

Peters also twice introduced an element of doubt into whether Whaitiri really did grab a staff member's arm hard enough to leave bruises on her upper arm, in answer to questions in Parliament by National deputy Paula Bennett.

"Just because there may have - or may not - have been a lapse is no reason for that member to repose on me the responsibility of being able to judge the worth or value of women," Peters said when asked if Whaitiri was a good role model.

Peters also said the delay in releasing the report into the incident was "to protect the so-called or alleged victim."

Advertisement

He said an investigation into the leaked report was being held and "we will find out who the leaker is."

He was commenting the wake revelations in today's Herald that a former staff member produced photos of bruises on her upper right arm which she claimed to have got as a result of Whaitiri grabbing her hard.

Whaitiri had been very annoyed at not being alerted to a standup that Ardern was holding nearby, during a hui in Gisborne, at which other ministers stood behind her.

Whaitiri was fired by Ardern last Thursday after receiving the report on the incident but was getting an edited version prepared for public release. It is not known whether the issues of the bruises would have made the public version.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson, who is co-chair of the Maori caucus with Whaitiri, said the Prime Minister still supported her and the Maori caucus still supported her.

"The Prime Minister spoke today and the Prime Minister's words are very important and we support what she is saying. She supports Meka still and so does the Maori caucus."

Asked if she would stay on as co-chair of the Maori caucus, Jackson said: "That's obvious. Nothing has changed."

Speaking to reporters, Paula Bennett said the leaked report was extremely concerning "particularly when we see some of the statistics for Maori around violence and there we have a potential role-model, someone that is in a leadership position now with allegations of bruising which are new and have only come out in the last few days."

"And someone who wont even acknowledge it and apologise - and if we are not putting victims first then this doesn't feel like a very kind and considerate Government."