Police have arrested two men in relation to a firearms incident in Taupō.

Taupō and Tokoroa police, helped by the Bay of Plenty Armed Offender Squad, executed a number of search warrants in Taupō on Tuesday morning in relation to the incident at a reserve on Wairakei Drive on August 28.

Two men, aged 51 and 43, were arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob and appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday.

Police said the investigation into the incident was continuing and more charges were likely to follow.

Police want to talk to anyone who saw a white ute or a silver Ford Falcon car being driven at speed through Taupō on August 28, or has any other information which could help the investigation.

People can call Taupo police on (07) 378 6060 or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.