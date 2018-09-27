A man who died in a ride-on mower accident on Sunday lost his wife in a plane crash 15 years ago.

Police have named 69-year-old David Viles of Christchurch as the person killed when a mower rolled on him in Canterbury at the weekend.

Police have confirmed that he died when the mower rolled on his property on Jubilee Rd, in Wainui near Akaroa, about 6.20pm on Sunday.

It was not yet known what caused the mower to roll.

Police and St John Ambulance both attended the accident.

His death notice described him as an "extraordinary man who meant a great deal to many people".

Margaret Viles was killed along with six other employees of Crop and Food Research in a plane crash in Christchurch in 2003. Photo / File

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

His funeral will be held tomorrow at St Barnabas Church in Christchurch.

His wife Margaret Viles was killed along with six other employees of Crop and Food Research in a plane crash in Christchurch in 2003.

The crash was one of the worst aviation disasters on New Zealand soil.

The Piper Navajo Chieftain plane was trying to land at Christchurch Airport in thick fog but descended too early and collided with trees before ploughing into the ground short of the runway.

Desma Hogg, 42, Margaret Viles, 53, Alistair Clough, 37, Richard Finch, 41, Katherine Carman, 35, Andrew Rosanowski, 37, and Howard Bezar, 55 were killed on impact, according to their autopsies.

Two passengers, Richard Barton and Tim Lindley, survived.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission report said the accident was probably caused by the pilot Michael Bannerman becoming distracted.

He was flying too fast and erratically as he began his approach and failed to monitor the plane's altitude, the report said.