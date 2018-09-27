Kawerau is a town often in the headlines for gangs, drugs, suicide and high unemployment.

So why does it not surprise people from the community that hundreds turned out to search for a lost little girl on Wednesday night?

The town became aware 7-year-old Hine-Ataahua was missing after her mum posted her picture on the Kawerau police checkpoints (Where's Scotty) Facebook pageat about 7pm.

She asked whether anyone had seen Hine-Ataahua.

"She hasn't cum [sic] home from school & I've searched the motu for her," the post read.

Her post sparked a town into action.

"As soon as that post appeared, people started searching," Kawerau resident Rahera Fox said.

"They were looking in backyards, in parks and reserves, down by the river, pretty much everywhere."

By 9pm, it had become a co-ordinated search with 200 to 300 residents congregating at the New World car park to be briefed by police.

"It was suggested we get into search groups of six to 10 people, the town hall was opened and the atmosphere was best described as surreal. However, there was also anticipation."

Online messages of love and support flooded social media feeds.

"Through all of it I have to say Hine-Ataahua's mum held her composure so well, she only broke down once. Her strength was an inspiration."

Just after 11.30pm, a message was posted by Jennifer Cowan who said Hine-Ataahua was asleep at her home.

Vogel St resident Cowan said Hine-Ataahua had come home with her daughter and played for a while but she thought the little girl had returned home.

It wasn't until a few hours later, Cowan found Hine-Ataahua watching television in the bedroom with her children.

She said she was not sure how long the little girl had been there.

"I questioned her but she wouldn't really give me any answers. Then I turned on my Facebook and saw posts about the missing girl and her photo."

Cowan posted an immediate message on the Kawerau check points page, telling everyone the girl was okay and her parents could call.

Back at the town hall a policeman spoke to Hine-Ataahua's mum, saying they would go to check it was Hine before making an announcement.

"When confirmed moments later, the atmosphere at the town hall was hard to describe. Relief, elation, comraderie, satisfaction of a job well done," Fox said.

She said there were lessons to learn from the incident but admitted she would not forget how the town had come together.

"They came from every level of our society. There were pyjamas, jandals, bandannas, age and youth, it [the search] showed the heart of Kawerau."

Town mayor Malcom Campbell said he became aware of the missing girl following an 11pm call from his mother-in-law who said people were banging on her door.

"My wife and I shot down there [town] and it was like Christmas in the Park was going on.

"There wasn't a spare car park at New World and there were people everywhere. It was like the entire town was out and about.

Campbell said after learning a little girl was missing, co-incidentally a little girl who shared a classroom with his grandson, the number of people on the streets was understandable.

"That's Kawerau in a nutshell. When someone needs help there's never a shortage of people prepared to lend a hand."