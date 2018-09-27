A Marlborough man has appeared in court accused of being behind a meth-manufacture and dealing operation.

Nigel Richmond Taylor, 35, is alleged to have supplied or offered to supply the class-A controlled drug methamphetamine on various occasions last month.

Police say that, on August 26, they found precursor substances and gear, including acids, a steam distiller and gas stove, allegedly used to cook meth.

Taylor, who was living in Ashley, North Canterbury, when he was arrested, also faces cannabis-dealing charges, possession of prescription medication gabapentin and procuring morphine.

He also faces four charges of breaching a protection order.

At Christchurch District Court this morning, Taylor from custody via audio-visual link.

Duty solicitor Phillip Allan said the charges are Blenheim matters and need to be transferred north.

Judge Brian Callaghan remanded Taylor in custody without plea to appear at Blenheim District Court on October 23.