Paramedics have assessed two straddle drivers at the Port of Tauranga after a suspected hazardous chemical leak from a container.

Firefighters were earlier called to rescue one nauseous driver from their straddle.

A port spokeswoman said the two drivers in the vicinity of the container had been checked and cleared by ambulance staff.

She said emergency services had been called as a precaution following the discovery of a potentially leaking container unloaded from a ship.

"An exclusion zone has been established around the container's location while it is examined.

"There are no injuries reported at this stage, but staff working in the vicinity are being checked by ambulance officers."

She could not confirm what chemical was in the container at the centre of the emergency callout.

Paramedics assess a port worker at the scene. Photo/John Borren

Earlier: Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said five crews were called to the scene at Sulphur Point at 1.03pm.

The firefighters are investigating a reported leaking container at the port, he said.

One crew was investigating, and the others were on standby.

Nicholson said the port had reported that a driver of a mobile straddle carrier was feeling nauseous and firefighters were working to get the person down.