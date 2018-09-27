An Auckland family has complained to Fonterra after they say they discovered almost a dozen ball bearings in a tub of Kāpiti ice cream.

Howick woman Ann Brown said her family had been enjoying a Sunday night dinner, on September 16, when her daughter found the first ball bearing while eating some ice cream her mum had just scooped for her.

"My daughter started eating the ice cream. She called out an expletive and spat out a large ball bearing onto her hand,'' Brown told Radio NZ.

It was first thought that it was an edible silver ball used in cake decorating.

"But it was much bigger and when she went through her ice cream, there was another 10 in there.''

The product in question was Kāpiti Ice Cream's triple chocolate flavour ice cream, RNZ reported. The company is owned by the Fonterra group.

A spokeswoman for Fonterra told the Herald they had investigated the case and ruled that the metal balls had not come from the production site during processing.