A Christchurch man has been arrested overnight accused of kidnapping two women and sexually assaulting them.

Richard Manoa Edwards, a 28-year-old from the Richmond area of the city, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning.

He is accused of kidnapping two women on August 12 this year and indecently assaulting them.

Edwards also faces one charge of sexual violation and robbing one of the women of $70 cash.

An alleged co-offender is yet to be found by police.

Judge Brian Callaghan refused Edwards bail today and remanded him in custody without plea to October 1.