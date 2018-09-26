Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a close interest in the government's chief technology officer recruitment, receiving updates on the process from then Digital Services Minister Clare Curran, documents show.

The Government has today released a large tranche of documents related to the botched recruitment of entrepreneur Derek Handley for the role of government chief technology officer.

Handley will receive $107,000 in compensation after being offered the CTO role, only for the position to be scrapped before he started.

The files also show that Handley met with a senior Labour Party official, and had contact with the Prime Minister's office, last year.

The Whatsapp exchange shows the Prime Minister took an active interest in the appointment and was across the detail.

The document dump also shows that as far back as November last year, Handley was in touch with Ardern and offering his services.

In a text message to the Prime Minister dated November 4, 2017, Handley said: "Rt Hon J! I'm in Auckland next week for two days. Who is best to meet to explore how I can

help or what role I could play in support of you? D [Emojis]".

Ardern did not respond.

A note said Handley repeated his offer of help and support to a senior Labour party official - believed to be Labour Party president Nigel Haworth.

The offer was passed on to Ardern's acting chief of staff Gordon Jon Thompson.

Thompson called Handley on 22 December 2017.

Derek Handley had discussed a role with a senior Labour Party source - believed to be party president Nigel Haworth.

"The call was introductory and covered Mr Handley's offer in broad terms. It did

not include discussions or reference the CTO or action any other role.

"No further calls or action were taken. The Prime Minister was not advised of the call. "

Appointment process files released

The messages were released by the Government today in a large tranche of documents covering the appointment process from start to its sudden halt this month.

In January, Ardern messaged Curran asking: "How is the CTO appointment going?"

Curran replied: " I am keen to talk through with you where it's up to. There's a shortlist of 4 been sent to me. I'm worried they've left at least one key person off the list."

Later on, in February, Curran sends Ardern a message which says: "Fallout from CTO non appointment seems minimal to date. Helped by some supportive tweets from Michelle Dickinson and the 3 candidates being gracious."

Ardern: "That's great. Well done."

On July 3, Curran informs Ardern she has a new shortlist.

"The 4 finalists are [redacted] Derek Handley."

Part of the WhatsApp discussion between PM Jacinda Ardern and then minister Clare Curran.

Earlier this week Handley, a tech entrepreneur, pre-empted the Government's document release by disclosing his emails and text messages with Curran and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Handley said no one from the Government has told him why he was dropped as New Zealand's chief technology officer after he'd accepted the job, which came with a $400,000 salary.

"There's nothing untoward here, the actual recruitment process was really robust, I've nothing to hide," he told the Herald in an exclusive interview.

But he says it's been "open season" on him after his contract was terminated and the Government has chosen to keep a lid on his text messages and emails.

Asked how the recruitment saga had affected him personally, a visibly upset Handley said: "It's unsettling and it's been hard and I wouldn't wish it on anybody."