The man charged with starting a fire that gutted a large East Auckland home while the residents were home has appeared in court.

Dylan Danny Moore, 24, has been charged with arson after the fire on Somerville Rd, Howick on Monday.

He appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Police allege Brown deliberately lit a fire at the house while three people were home.

A man and woman wearing dressing gowns were seen fleeing the two-storey home after the fire spread from the back of the property just after 4pm.

The Herald reported that the woman left the blazing house cuddling her dog while one of the two men had a yellow bird tucked inside his coat.

They stood on the doorstep of the house before being escorted into police cars.

Moore was arrested and charged soon after.

Neil Penfold was driving home from work about 4.10pm when he noticed the fire and stopped to help.

The shocked occupants were standing on the doorstep of the burning house and told him they had a fourth housemate who was not inside.

Penfold could see the fire from the front door and said it was "pretty scary".

Large black smoke plumes could be seen as far as 8km away in Pakuranga.

Fire crews spent several hours battling the large flames and crew spent the night at the site monitoring the property.