A teenage Christchurch girl has appeared in court this morning charged with a March 2017 murder.

The girl, who was 15 at the time, is accused of killing Pierclaudio Raviola in March last year.

Raviola was found in the carpark of Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club with serious head injuries on the morning of March 24.

He was rushed to hospital but died two days later.

Advertisement

The girl is the fourth person to be charged over Raviola's death.

Moses Eli Hurrell, 18, was jailed for three-and-a-half years earlier this week at the High Court in Christchurch after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Two others, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are facing trial for murder.

The girl, who has name suppression, was arrested overnight and appeared at Youth Court in Christchurch this morning.

Judge Jane McMeeken remanded the girl in custody without plea to the High Court on October 19.

The court heard earlier this week that Raviola, a 65-year-old bus driver and chef, was attacked when he showed up at a Bromley house on March 23 last year.