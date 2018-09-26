A Youth Court judge has queried how a 12-year-old charged over a robbery was able to roam Hastings streets.

Radio NZ reported that Judge Peter Callinicos had said it "beggars belief" that the boy, who was under 24-hour curfew at a Hastings motel, was able to escape from his paid minder.

The child is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a man during the robbery of the Big Barrel liquor store on September 3 and was remanded into the care of the Ministry for Children.

A store worker was badly injured in the robbery.

Radio NZ reported that the boy was caught cycling around Hastings on a stolen bike, carrying a knife.

The judge said he found it extremely difficult to understand how the boy was effectively allowed to walk out of the motel, as and when he pleased, without the minder having any ability to restrain or hold him.

Oranga Tamariki's regional manager for youth justice in Wellington, East Coast, and South Island, Peter Whitcombe, declined to answer any questions as the boy was still before the court.

Whitcombe told Stuff that Oranga Tamariki "takes the safety of all tamariki, our staff and the wider community very seriously".

Staff worked with police, courts and other agencies to assess when a child or young person needed "safe detention", or when - with supervision and support - they could be remanded in the community pending any court outcome.

"Wherever possible we want to keep young people within their own communities as close to their natural supports as possible."