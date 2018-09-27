An Auckland man is still holding out hope for any news of his car which was stolen during a test drive.

Mitchell Agnew, a builder, told the Herald he couldn't believe his eyes when the prospective buyer of his $22,000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III sped away during a test drive - abandoning him at a central city intersection.

"Plenty of friends have asked how it happened," Agnew said.

"I've told the story countless times."

When the potential buyer struggled to get the car into gear at the Khyber Pass Rd and Symonds traffic lights Agnew got out to swap places.

The stolen Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III is worth around $22,000. Photo / Supplied

That was when all hell broke lose.

Following from behind, Agnew's brother, Alexander Little, watched on in horror as the potential buyer drove away without Agnew in the car.

"My brother froze in the middle of the intersection. I clicked pretty quickly," Little previously told the Herald.

The brothers were quick to chase the stolen car and caught up to it at another set of lights.

Together they tried to battle their way back into the car but had no luck.

The car thief punched the car into reverse, almost running Agnew over as he attempted to get back into the car, and fled the scene.

The confrontation left Agnew with a fractured wrist.

Agnew said since it was stolen on Saturday he heard all sorts of rumours about the missing car.

"There's been a few sort of reports on social media that it supposedly had been in a few police chases - one in Botany Downs a couple of nights ago, apparently."

If that was true, the thief was "very dense" to still be driving around in it, Agnew said.

Agnew said he was still gutted it had been stolen and he was holding out hope for news of what happened to the car.

He encouraged anyone with information about the car to come forward.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called about this incident at 5.45pm on Saturday.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information in regard to the matter is asked to contact police."

The car's licence plate number is HWG616 and it had been registered as stolen on Carjam by the New Zealand Police.