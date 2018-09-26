A lamb seen running away from a dog on Dunedin's Southern Motorway yesterday morning is now missing.

Reports were made to police about a dog chasing a lamb on the motorway about the same time as a three-car crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were unsure whether the crash was caused by the wayward animals.

The lamb's owner Kath Morris said the lamb has not been found despite a extensive search of the area.

"I've been in touch with the SPCA and they're aware of it, and animal control, but they haven't heard anything about her."

Since the lamb went missing, its mother has been bleating constantly with her other lamb by her side.

Morris said the ewe left the area where the missing lamb was being chased to save her other lamb.

Backed-up traffic on the Southern Motorway.

Anyone with any information about the lamb could get in touch with the SPCA or Morris.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 100m north of the Old Brighton Rd overbridge in the city-bound lane of State Highway 1 at 8.45am.

A police spokeswoman said the two vehicles were only partially blocking the road and traffic was still able to move past the site.

There appeared to be no serious injuries, she said.