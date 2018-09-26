A nine-time drink-driver, who drove while "extraordinarily'' drunk, has been denied a second chance at rehabilitation.

Hirini Sidney Mate, 36, racked up his eighth conviction in 2017 and was sentenced to intensive supervision at residential facility Moana House.

However, after nine months on that sentence - designed to address his methamphetamine and alcohol addictions - the defendant left and took up employment scaffolding.

Without the support of counsellors, Mate regressed.

Advertisement

In the early hours of July 14 he was seen weaving along Moray Pl. His vehicle was pulled over by police.

A breath test gave a reading of 1130mcg - more than four times the legal limit.

Mate was also banned from driving at the time.

Judge Kevin Phillips described the level as "extraordinarily high''.

Mate told an interviewer before sentencing that he was simply moving the vehicle but at the time he claimed he was driving home.

Defence counsel Chris Lynch said Moana House was prepared to accept her client back into the fold.

"He knows he needs help,,, to break the cycle of recidivist offending,'' she said.

Mate had spent 10 weeks in custody awaiting sentence and Lynch said the defendant was now glad he had been denied bail, to save him from getting into more trouble.

While the judge accepted a therapeutic sentence was available, he stressed the defendant had been given that opportunity recently and squarely rejected it.

He outlined the long list of drink-driving offences - four of which had come in the last three years - as well as at least four convictions for driving while disqualified.

Mate was jailed for 18 months and his indefinite driving disqualification continued.

"In my view, you're a risk to the community,'' Judge Phillips said.