A member of the public scaled a crane on a building site in downtown Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports a person had climbed the crane at a site between Customs St and Quay St, near the waterfront.

A police spokeswoman said the man had since climbed down safely and was speaking with police.

It was not clear why he had climbed the crane, she said.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance were at the scene.

A witness said a crowd had gathered around the site.