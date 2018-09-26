Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have contained a blaze which ripped through the Manurewa Rugby League and Sports Club earlier this evening.

A Fenz spokesman told the Herald the fire on Claymore St was well involved in flames when crews were on the scene but has since been contained.

He said multiple crews fought the fire which started in the roof area of a building approximately 30m by 20m in size.

A fire investigator will visit the scene tomorrow in daylight hours to assess the blaze and what ignited it, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said police assisted Fenz at the fire around 6.50pm.