The second suspect behind the brutal robbery of an 82-year-old Kerikeri man has been handed over to police by his upset family.

The two 17-year-olds appeared in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon jointly charged with aggravated robbery.

Tama Puhipi, of Mangamuka, and Rorana Mane, of Rahiri Settlement, near Okaihau, both entered guilty pleas and made no application for name suppression.

They are due to be sentenced on December 19.

The victim, who wants to be known only as Keith, was bashed unconscious by two teenage hitchhikers who dumped him opposite Kerikeri Airport and took off with his car last Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old was arrested yesterday after a member of the public spotted the stolen Suzuki Swift.

Police spiked the car in Okaihau and caught him when he crashed just north of Mangamuka after driving on a wheel rim for 30km.

He was charged with driving offences and receiving stolen property and will appear in Kaikohe Youth Court. Police don't believe he was involved in the robbery.

Puhipi was also arrested on Tuesday. It is believed he was identified by witnesses who had given the same pair a lift earlier on Friday.

Mane was handed over to police by family members today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said police knew who they were looking for but had been unable to find him yesterday.

''But we had good co-operation from his family who brought him in.''

The family were ''most upset'', Johnston said.

Aggravated robbery carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' jail.