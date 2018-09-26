The remains of two Royal New Zealand Navy sailors who died in England during the 1950s have been returned to their families in Auckland today.

Leading Engineering Mechanic William Goodwin and Engine Room Artificer Apprentice Philip Brian Short both died while serving overseas.

Goodwin and Short received a Māori welcome as their caskets were carried past a guard of honour where they were handed over to their families at the Devonport Naval Base.

Their repatriation is part of project Te Auraki (The Return), under which the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is bringing home personnel and dependents buried overseas after January 1955.

Advertisement

Between 1955 and 1971, NZDF personnel who died overseas were buried there unless their families paid repatriation costs.

Te Auraki project manager, Royal New Zealand Air Force Group Captain Carl Nixon, said it was important for fallen personnel to be returned home.

They were returned to their families at the Devonport Naval Base. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

"Today we acknowledge the service of two sailors who died serving their country overseas and bring them home to their families, who have waited more than 60 years for this moment," Nixon said.

"This project is about making sure the inequalities and inconsistencies of the past are put right and everyone is treated the same, regardless of wealth, rank or cause of death."

Goodwin, 25, died after a head knock while playing rugby in 1956 during a posting with the HMNZS Bellona.

Short, 20, died in a motor vehicle accident in 1958. He had completed three years training on the HMS Caledonia and was awaiting return to New Zealand.

Their return follows the repatriation of three NZDF personnel from Fiji and American Samoa in May and 27 personnel and one dependant from Malaysia and Singapore in August.

Two NZDF personnel will be repatriated from the Republic of Korea in early October.