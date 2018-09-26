Labour MP Peeni Henare's speech at the Beehive announcing new community grants fell victim of the trap of auto captioning.

The Labour MP posted the hilarious translation blunder to Facebook himself, explaining that, regardless of what the caption on the screen shows you, what he actually said was "Hāpori Whakatipu".

"Hāti Keehi! Couldn't help but post this! Yesterday during question time I was proud to announce community grants that will help communities far and wide. Sadly the instantaneous translation didn't quite nail it," the MP posted on his Facebook page.

"The proper words should've been 'Hāpori Whakatipu'. We have more work to do lol."

People on Facebook found the captioning fail hilarious.

"Just burst out laughing in my office," someone said.

"Thats what happens when u replace te reo interpreters with a machine," someone else said.