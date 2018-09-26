A woman has died after a crash in Taupo last week.

Meredith Vowles, 38, was a pedestrian on Rifle Range Rd when she was hit by a car on Tuesday September 18, and died on Friday September 21.

The Taupo woman was rushed to Rotorua Hospital after the crash, which happened on a pedestrian crossing at around 6.30pm.

Police are investigating the crash, and asked for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Senior Constable Peter Stringfellow at Taupo Police on (07) 378 6060.