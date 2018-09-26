Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken time out from politicians in New York to rub shoulders with a Hollywood star.

Ardern met today with actor Anne Hathaway, the star of movies including The Devil wears Prada and The Princess Diaries.

Hathaway, a UN good will ambassador, had requested the meeting with Ardern as she takes an interest in issues such as paid parental leave.

Ardern said she was familiar with Hathaway's work and pleased she had recognised the work New Zealand had done for children and families.

"I'm very familiar with her work and very excited to have a chance to discuss mutual interest particularly around family policies and children's policies and pleased that she's just recognised the work New Zealand has done over successive number of years to lift the wellbeing of kids and families," Ardern said before the meeting began.

Anne Hathaway and Jacinda Ardern at the United Nations. Photo / Supplied

The Prime Minister's Office described the meeting as "highly engaging" as they discussed parental leave, pay equity, financial independence and family-friendly workplace policies.

Hathaway had a son last year with husband Adam Shulman and the couple have spoken of their desire to keep him out of public sight and away from social media.

United Nations Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka also attended.