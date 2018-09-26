The owner of a West Auckland doggy daycare is facing criminal charges over the death of a dog at her facility.

But she denies accusations of ill treating the animal.

Wilson, a 17-month-old huntaway-doberman cross, was found dead and covered in bite wounds at Valley Dog Daycare on May 9 last year.

At the time it was thought Wilson had been mauled by other dogs at the daycare site.

Daycare owner Trudi Jan Hewett was charged over Wilson's death and appeared in the Waitakere District Court this morning.

The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges related to the ill-treatment through failure to supervise the dogs.

Following Wilson's death an Auckland Council investigation ensued while the dog's owners alongside the SPCA called for industry regulation.

At the time Hewett said she was so upset by the dog's death she immediately closed the facility.

Shortly after Wilson's death, owner Bridget Chung told the Herald she was absolutely devastated.

"We are doing everything we can to ascertain exactly what happened, and want to ensure that no other animal entrusted to a daycare facility has to endure what Wilson did," Chung said.

Hewett was charged with reckless ill-treatment of Wilson, by not adequately supervising the dogs, causing Wilson to "suffer unreasonable and unnecessary pain or distress" with the result he died.



The maximum penalty for this offence is a fine not exceeding $75,000 and/or three years imprisonment.

Hewett is also charged with the ill-treatment of Wilson, by not adequately supervising the dogs, causing Wilson to "suffer unreasonable and unnecessary pain or distress".

The maximum penalty for this offence is a fine not exceeding $50,000 and/or a year imprisonment.

Hewett is due to appear back in court later this year.