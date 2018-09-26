Wellington bus drivers have voted to strike indefinitely.

Drivers will walk off the job on October 23, and stay on the picket line until the Tramways Union and bus operators can settle a collective agreement.

Union Secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said it's been a long time since Wellington drivers have thought about industrial action.

"1996 was the last time we did anything, and even that wasn't on this scale."

Advertisement

O'Sullivan said there's no date set for a meeting between operators and the union - and he has no idea when he'll hear from them.

"I'm expecting we will. I hope we will! It would be pretty silly to not touch base with us, but who knows."

Earlier, O'Sullivan said they want to settle a collective agreement with existing terms and conditions and perhaps a modest pay increase. He said they didn't take industrial action lightly.

"It's not something that we want to do. We apologise in advance for any disruption but it's something that we cannot just sit back and allow to continue."

The dispute between the union and bus operators comes after an overhaul of the city's public transport with the new bus network labelled a fiasco. Regional councillor David Ogden said he was concerned about the relationship between bus operators and the union. He said it was fractured.

"People should come together and act as adults, as grown up people and even talk to each other. The players have very long histories of success."

Ogden said there was a place for courteous, logical and meaningful discussion on everything rather than division.

"There are always problems in transition but this one, everything that could go wrong has just about gone wrong and I for one am very sorry about the situation."