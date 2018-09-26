The intersection where a woman died after a scooter crash on Tuesday morning needs safety improvements, a witness says.

The shop owner said she knew of about seven previous crashes at the same intersection.

"I've had one - I got rear-ended when I was waiting to turn right.

"That particular intersection is so bad and the council haven't done anything."

She said visibility is poor at the intersection of Arawa St and Rangiuru St, where there are near-misses on a daily basis.

The Arawa St/Rangiuru St intersection where the fatal crash happened. Photo / Ben Fraser

The woman heard the fatal crash, between a car and a motorised scooter, but did not see it happen.

"I just heard a bang and it was loud."

She went to help after the crash and was surprised and upset to hear the elderly woman later died.

"She was coherent and she was sitting up afterwards."

"It's devastating, absolutely devastating."

Police said the serious crash unit is investigating the incident.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has been approached for comment.