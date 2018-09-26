A Hamilton truck driver was busy looking at a crash when he suddenly caused his own, leaving multiple people nursing injuries and several vehicles damaged.

In the Hamilton District Court today, Anthony Ross Rata, 43, today pleaded guilty to one charge of careless driving causing injury after the crash on State Highway 1, at Tamahere, on the outskirts of Hamilton on May 14 this year.

The court heard it was just after 5.30pm and the traffic was beginning to congest as it slowed from 100km/h to 70km/h.

Shortly prior to arriving there had been a crash and the vehicles involved had been moved to the side of the road.

Rata was looking at the damaged vehicles and didn't notice that the occupants in a Toyota Landcruiser had come to a stop ahead of him and crashed into the back of it.

One of the occupants suffered multiple rib fractures.

When spoken to by police, Rata admitted he was looking at the crash and expressed his remorse to the victims.

On behalf of the victim, police were seeking reparation of $6500 to cover the cost of the victim's medical costs and extra cost of buying a replacement vehicle.

Rata's counsel Wayne Dollimore said his client could have issues paying reparation but he was keen to attend a restorative justice conference.

He was convicted by Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle and remanded on bail to attend the conference to reappear for sentencing in November.