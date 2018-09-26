Time is running out for the owner of a $10,000 winning Lotto ticket sold in Rotorua.

The ticket, sold at Selwyn Heights Four Square, is the only outstanding first division or promotional prize currently unclaimed in the Bay of Plenty.

Up until 1pm yesterday afternoon, a $25,000 winning ticket sold at Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld earlier this month had also been unclaimed.

The Rotorua Lotto winner has until the end of December to claim their prize. The ticket was sold at the Four Square as part of Lotto's 2017 Christmas promotion.

Selwyn Heights Four Square owner Amish Patel said he was not surprised.

"A few [customers] check their tickets after two to three months. Sometimes, they're in a big file and it takes me 10 to 15 minutes to check them all. Some tickets are expired but they don't seem to worry."

Others though, whether they win small or big, are ecstatic.

"Some people think that winning never happens, and then it happens like that, and even if it's $50 or $100, they are jumping up and down they are so happy," Patel said.

All Lotto tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of the draw for which they were purchased. Any prizes left unclaimed after this date are returned to the prize pool for use in future prizes and promotions.

Springfield Superette & Lotto sold Rotorua's largest winning ticket in June 2015 when a local family won $24.3 million with Powerball First Division.

Owner Raj Kumar said most of his regular customers were fairly diligent at checking their tickets.

Some checked their tickets at home before double checking on the shop's self-checker and then triple checking by handing Kumar their tickets to also check - not that he minded.

"We are here to be a happy and engaging shop, and some just want that reassurance."

Kumar said people still seemed to be surprised when they discovered at the shop they had won.

"Irrespective of size, it overwhelms them."

Lotto spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said while the majority of Lotto winners were quick to claim their winnings, it was possible the winning ticket holder had no idea they had won.

"Lotto NZ encourages anyone who has bought a ticket from either of these stores to do a bit of spring clean - clear those wallets, clean out your kitchen drawers and rummage through the glovebox," she said.

"You never know, that little yellow piece of paper tucked away somewhere special, could be worth thousands."