After 16 years in the business, Seong Oh the "manga man" says he is still pumped at promoting Japanese pop culture and helping Kiwis "let off steam".

Shortly after moving here from South Korea, Oh opened the Graphic Novel Cafe on Shortland St in 2002.

Since 2006, the manga-crazy cafe owner also organises the Overload Comic Manga Convention which brings manga and anime fans from across the country together.

"Life is getting more and more stressful, and I am very happy to be in a position where I can give people an outlet and an escape from their stressful lives," Oh said.

The Overload convention celebrates Japanese pop culture, which includes anime, manga, food and music - but perhaps the most popular for fans is cosplay, short for "costume play".

The hobby sees people dress up based on their favourite fictional characters.

Oh, originally from South Korea, said manga and cosplay are enjoying a rise in following here because of the internet and social media.

"It is no longer just for geeks or weird people, but a mainstream activity now and normal Kiwis enjoy the culture now," Oh said.

"For some people it is a hobby, others to let off steam and there are some who really take it seriously."

Oh said he grew up watching anime cartoons on television.

"I think anime and manga are part of me ... it has always been my dream to share my passion and the creativity of the art with as many people as possible," he said.

Oh believes he is a pioneer to be bringing Japanese pop culture to New Zealand.

"I believe my Graphic Novel Cafe was the first to cater to manga fans of all ethnicities, and it became the centre of Japanese pop culture fans," he said.

Oh said the Overload convention was an event he started as a way to "give back" to the artists and fans who have supported him over the years.

Cosplayer Katie Seto, 23, a nurse at North Shore Hospital, says she cosplays as a way to de-stress.

"In nursing, I'd normally be using antibiotics and stuff to help people get better, but in cosplay I guess you're using yourself," she said.

"I also just like getting dressed up in general, putting on a wig and make up and to look like a certain character is really fun and expressive for me."

Seto first cosplayed in 2009, when she was just 14, and has since become a serious cosplayer.

Today, she's a member of Cosplay New Zealand and travels around the country to attend different conventions to dress in costumes - many of which she makes herself.

Seto will likely be attending Overload dressed as Rin Shibuya from Idolmaster.

Her reason being that Japanese voice actress Hiromi Igarashi, from The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls will be one of the special guests at the convention.

More than 250 local anime and manga artists from across New Zealand are also expected to be in attendance along with other international guests anime director Seiji Izushima from Fullmetal Alchemist and cosplay artist Kaname.

There will also be anime and manga themed stalls, Japanese food and also cosplay, character design and J-Pop karaoke competitions.

Overload 2018 NZ Comic and Manga Convention

When: Saturday 29 Sep, 10am to 6pm

Where: The Cloud, Queens Wharf, Auckland CBD

Tickets: Adult $10.25 Child $5.12