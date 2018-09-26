Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the strategies one New Zealander uses to get financial independence. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Money stress is so common that the maority of New Zealanders are struggling with it.

In the latest Barometer survey, the Commission for Financial Capability found that 69 per cent of people were concerned about their money.

It was so bad, that 30 per cent of them were literally losing sleep.

While there are certainly times that the situation is out of our control, that's not the reality for the majority of people. And yet the majority are stressed.

It's not as easy as giving up avocado toast for breakfast, which might make you sad and have little impact on your finances.

But there are New Zealanders who found out they could turn things around, without sacrificing their quality of life.

They focused on the bigger areas like housing and transport, and soon found they could reap the rewards.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I spoke to Nick Carr, who is aiming to retire at 50, and is saving 50 per cent of his income to do so.

He's also a financial freedom coach and registered financial advisor, at Your Money Blueprint.

We discussed why financial freedom was important to him, what strategies he was using to get there, and why he won't compromise on the things that make him happy.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

