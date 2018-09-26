Six of the world's biggest disco legends - including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Jacksons - will perform in Mount Maunganui in January.

It will be the sole New Zealand show.

Disco icons Kool and the Gang, Village People, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge and Sounds of the Supremes will join The Jacksons' Jermaine, Jackie, Tito and Marlon at Mount Maunganui's ASB Baypark as the line-up for the newly announced summer concert A Summer's Day Disco.

Photo / Getty Images

The eight-hour concert on January 10, organised by Neptune Entertainment, will be an all ages, outdoor event with a capacity of 12,000 and organisers are confident it will be a sellout.

Pato Alvarez from Neptune Entertainment said this show was a once-in-a-lifetime event and he was pleased fans would be able to see the legendary performers live in the Western Bay.

"With the death of Aretha Franklin and so many legends lost this past year it's so special to have such artists come to New Zealand. This may never happen again," Alvarez said.

Photo / Getty Images

"We love to bring shows here, this is the type of show that people will travel to see so it's a great way to showcase our home and support our local economy."

A Summer's Day Disco has been about three months in the making with Alvarez and his team working with partners in Australia to finalise the concert. It is one of 25 shows, including five festivals, the organisers have scheduled for January.

"Throughout January we predict over 200,000 tickets will be sold across all shows."

Photo / Getty Images

With well-known hits being performed during A Summer's Day Disco, Alvarez was looking forward to seeing people of all ages enjoy the atmosphere.

"These are the memories we love to create."

"Our goal has always been to expand and diversify into all genres of music, and we will continue to do so," Alvarez said.

Photo / Getty Images

A Summer's Day Disco

Who: The Jacksons, Kool and the Gang, Village People, Sister Sledge, Sounds of the Supremes

When: January 10

Where: ASB Baypark, Mount Maunganui

Tickets go on sale at 7pm on October 3 from The Ticket Fairy

The hits:

The Jacksons' hits with their King of Pop superstar brother Michael Jackson:

I Want You Back

Can You Feel It

Blame It On The Boogie

I'll Be There

ABC

Kool and the Gang:

Ladies Night

Celebration

Get Down On It

Jungle Boogie

The Pointer Sisters:

He's So Shy

I'm So Excited

Jump (For My Love)

Slow Hand

Fire

Sister Sledge

My Guy

We Are Family

He's The Greatest Dancer

The Village People:

Macho Man

YMCA

In The Navy

The Sounds of the Supremes, founded by former The Supremes member Kaaren Ragland:

Stop In The Name Of Love

Where Did Our Love Go

Baby Love