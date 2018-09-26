Six of the world's biggest disco legends - including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Jacksons - will perform in Mount Maunganui in January.
It will be the sole New Zealand show.
Disco icons Kool and the Gang, Village People, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge and Sounds of the Supremes will join The Jacksons' Jermaine, Jackie, Tito and Marlon at Mount Maunganui's ASB Baypark as the line-up for the newly announced summer concert A Summer's Day Disco.
The eight-hour concert on January 10, organised by Neptune Entertainment, will be an all ages, outdoor event with a capacity of 12,000 and organisers are confident it will be a sellout.
Pato Alvarez from Neptune Entertainment said this show was a once-in-a-lifetime event and he was pleased fans would be able to see the legendary performers live in the Western Bay.
"With the death of Aretha Franklin and so many legends lost this past year it's so special to have such artists come to New Zealand. This may never happen again," Alvarez said.
"We love to bring shows here, this is the type of show that people will travel to see so it's a great way to showcase our home and support our local economy."
A Summer's Day Disco has been about three months in the making with Alvarez and his team working with partners in Australia to finalise the concert. It is one of 25 shows, including five festivals, the organisers have scheduled for January.
"Throughout January we predict over 200,000 tickets will be sold across all shows."
With well-known hits being performed during A Summer's Day Disco, Alvarez was looking forward to seeing people of all ages enjoy the atmosphere.
"These are the memories we love to create."
"Our goal has always been to expand and diversify into all genres of music, and we will continue to do so," Alvarez said.
A Summer's Day Disco
Who: The Jacksons, Kool and the Gang, Village People, Sister Sledge, Sounds of the Supremes
When: January 10
Where: ASB Baypark, Mount Maunganui
Tickets go on sale at 7pm on October 3 from The Ticket Fairy
The hits:
The Jacksons' hits with their King of Pop superstar brother Michael Jackson:
I Want You Back
Can You Feel It
Blame It On The Boogie
I'll Be There
ABC
Kool and the Gang:
Ladies Night
Celebration
Get Down On It
Jungle Boogie
The Pointer Sisters:
He's So Shy
I'm So Excited
Jump (For My Love)
Slow Hand
Fire
Sister Sledge
My Guy
We Are Family
He's The Greatest Dancer
The Village People:
Macho Man
YMCA
In The Navy
The Sounds of the Supremes, founded by former The Supremes member Kaaren Ragland:
Stop In The Name Of Love
Where Did Our Love Go
Baby Love