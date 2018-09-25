A person is in a critical condition in Palmerston North Hospital after a truck and a car collided on the Pahiatua Track this afternoon.

St John Ambulance said it received a call at 1.43pm about the crash near the intersection of the Pahiatua Track and Ballance Valley Rd.

"We sent two ambulances and a jeep with a manager," a spokeswoman said.

"We have transported one person with critical injuries to Palmerston North Hospital."

Police said the road was blocked and motorists were asked to divert via Saddle Road.

The track has been the main route between Palmerston North and Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa since the Manawatu Gorge was closed by landslips in July last year.

The NZ Transport Agency said on Facebook that the track was still closed at 3.40pm, but said at 4.30pm that it was now open in both directions.

It said earlier that damaged vehicles were being towed.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.