A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is partially blocking a city-bound lane.

Traffic is heavy approaching the bridge as a result of the incident in lane two of the bridge.

It follows a series of disruptions on the Auckland motorway network tonight for rush hour commuters heading home.

Traffic had backed up following a number of breakdowns and crashes.

However the motorway network is now free flowing, other than the city-bound lanes of the Northern Motorway.