The 82-year-old Northlander who was brutally beaten by two youths who then stole his car says he will never again offer a lift to people he doesn't know.

Keith, who doesn't want his last name used, said he saw the pair thumbing a ride at a layby on State Highway 10, near Waipapa, on Friday afternoon. It was starting to rain so he stopped to offer them a lift.

The owner of a bed and breakfast in Kerikeri, Keith said he had given rides to many people, especially in summer when the roads were teeming with overseas backpackers.

The youths told him they wanted to go to Okaihau so he offered to drop them off on Wiroa Rd.

Advertisement

However, when he stopped to let them out in the driveway of A1 Rentals, opposite Kerikeri airport, the athletic-looking youth in the back seat started beating him across the face with a hard object.

He had his seatbelt on and couldn't escape at first; eventually he managed to free himself and was pushed out of the car.

He could recall hanging on to the door and calling for help, then ending up on the gravel where he was beaten some more.

''The one hitting me, he wasn't normal. He was hyped up. He looked evil.''

When he regained consciousness a passer-by was asking him if he was okay. He was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa and discharged that evening. He still has pain where he was struck repeatedly on the face.

As well as the shock of the attack he had to deal with the hassle of replacing his bank cards and driver's licence. He lost his hearing aid and his watch has been smashed.

''One thing I've learned, you don't pick up people thumbing a lift if you don't know them. I wouldn't want anyone to go through what I've just gone through.''

He had also started locking his house at night and locking his car when he left it for a short time, things he never used to do.

''The world has changed so much,'' he said.

However, everyone he had dealt with since the attack — police, St John, hospital staff, Victim Support — had been extremely kind.

What had moved him most, to the point of tears, was a hamper someone had dropped off at the police station. It was filled with treats, a bottle of wine, reading material, and a pile of cards made by children.

The victim said he had been moved to tears by gifts and cards from people he doesn't even know. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of the cards read: ''I'm sorry I don't know you name, but I think you are kind and the people who took your car are very mean. I want you to know that I care about you and I'm sad that this happened. I love you.''

The gesture had restored his faith in human nature, Keith said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested and charged two teenagers in relation to the incident.

A 15-year-old was apprehended after a member of the public spotted the stolen Suzuki Swift near Okaihau. Police laid road spikes in Okaihau township, puncturing one tyre.

The driver fled on a shredded tyre and then on the rim for more than 30km before crashing on State Highway 1 about 3km north of Mangamuka township.

Police said the car "sustained considerable damage" and was probably not roadworthy any longer. They are still working to establish whether the driver was involved in Friday's robbery.

A 17-year-old was picked up separately as a result of what Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson described as ''good police work''.

Police are still seeking another person in connection to the robbery, and expect more charges to be laid.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said he wanted to thank the community for information that led to the arrests.

"We know that the public would have been saddened to hear how a vulnerable, elderly member of our community was preyed upon and we are pleased to have located one of

the alleged offenders involved in this nasty incident.

"While we are limited in what we can say now there is an arrest, police are confident that there will be further charges as a result of this investigation."

The 17-year-old will appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow while the 15-year-old is due in Youth Court later this week.