Missing teenager Paulo Junior Te Raroa has been found safe and well, police report.

Earlier this afternoon police appealed to the public for information regarding the 13-year-old who had been missing from Panmure since yesterday.

A police spokesperson thanked the public for their assistance in locating the teenager.

Before today he was last seen about 3.30pm at an address on Kahu Rd.

Advertisement

Earlier, a police spokesman said he was known to leave his home but his family and police were concerned he had not yet returned.

"Paulo goes by the name 'Boonie' and may avoid police for fear of getting into trouble. He is happy to speak to members of the public but may not ask for help."