Tauranga police are looking for a man considered to be dangerous after a serious assault.

Detective Sergeant Lou Curragh said Joel Ross Matiu has a warrant for his arrest for injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The warrant is in relation to a serious assault in Merivale on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has links to the wider Western Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Matamata areas.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, Curragh said.

Anyone who sees Matiu is asked to call 111 immediately.

Alternatively, anyone with information that may help police locate him can call Tauranga police on (07) 577 4300, or Crimestoppers (anonymously if necessary) on 0800 555 111.