A part of Waioeka Gorge in the Eastern Bay of Plenty will close for short period on Thursday.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said State Highway 2 is expected to be closed for around 20 minutes while rock removal work takes place.

The closure will take place near Oponae and is expected to be carried out at around 1pm, weather permitting.

New Zealand Transport Agency Transport System Manager, Rob Campbell, said people could continue to expect delays in this area while this important work continued

Advertisement

"The rock-face stabilisation work is expected to reduce the risk of further slips. The majority of the work will be carried out during the closure but the area will remain one lane while debris is cleared and any further work is carried out.

"We'd like to thank people in advance for their patience and ask them to stay up to date by checking our website and social media throughout the day," he said.

Further short closures may be needed next month with the public to be advised.