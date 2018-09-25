Fourteen people were trapped in the elevator of a 13-storey building on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Wellesley Student Apartments on Mount St.

Auckland University of Technology spokeswoman Alison Sykora told the Herald the doors were eventually opened by a lift technician.

Fourteen people had been in the lift for just over an hour, she said.

"Our security answered as soon as they pressed the call button in the lift and another member of the team reached them about 10 minutes after their call.

"We understand one person did receive assistance from paramedics at the scene and was then allowed to leave."

One student told Stuff that at least one lift was always broken but it was impossible to use the stairs because the stairwell doors were permanently locked.