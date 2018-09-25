Twelve men facing various charges in relation to the death of Kevin "Kastro" Ratana have retained interim name suppression.

Judge Philip Crayton ruled that the suppression orders would remain intact at a hearing in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Crayton said the crown filed a memorandum which identified that there were signficant concerns that could potentially arise as a result of ongoing investigations.

"The crown position is that given the state of the enquiries there is a significant and real risk that if interim name suppression lapses at this stage, then publicity would arrive and attach to the current proceedings.

"And for those who feature as defendants [that] may interfere with the fair trial rights of each of those defendants if they were implicated and charged in matters which are serious crimes arising out of the current enquiries."

The names of the 12 men will remain suppressed until they appear back in the court for a case review hearing on November 30, when the suppression will again be reviewed.

Two men aged 27 and 31, each face two charges of threatening to kill and participating in organised criminal activity.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected a judge alone trial, while the 31-year-old also pleaded not guilty to all and elected a jury trial.

Both men will appear on November 30.

Nine others pleaded not guilty to participating in organised criminal activity, they are scheduled to appear back in the court on January 25, 2019.

One man has not yet pleaded and is expected to do so on October 9.

Kevin Ratana was shot dead at a property on Puriri Street in Castlecliff, Whanganui, on August 21.

He was a 27-year-old father of two and a member of the Mongrel Mob.