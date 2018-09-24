A company owned by several richlisters is seeking resource consent to test helicopter flights on a putting green on Ōrākei's Paritai Drive.

The plans are opposed by the Ōrākei Local Board and Ōrākei Residents Association, who do not want helicopters taking off, landing and flying over other properties.

Tappenden Holdings Ltd, owned by a group of wealthy businessmen that include Trevor and Dean Farmer, George France, Greg Horton and Dean Hamilton, is seeking consent through a planning company for two helicopters to take off and land from the putting green to measure noise levels.

A council spokesman said: "We expect the decision to be made sometime this week but these things are subject to change."

A report to the Ōrākei Local Board from member Troy Churton said the purpose of the temporary activity to fly helicopters three hours a day for noise testing is to assist a future permanent helipad facility in a residential zone.

"Even though the application is for the sake of testing noise levels, it is nonetheless an extraordinary and unusual type of activity for any helicopter to land or take off within a residential area.

"The board is aware there are wider community and public interest concerns with the effects from a range of air-space traffic around and over residential areas," said Churton, who has campaigned against the police helicopter flying over the eastern suburbs at night.

The Ōrākei Residents Association said the activity should be subject to the wider community's views.

In Herne Bay, richlister Rod Duke has angered locals over a boat shed with a James Bond-style helipad in the beachside suburb.

Duke, the managing director of the Briscoe Group, is renovating an old boat shed on Sentinel Beach with a roof that folds back for a chopper as part of a new multi-million-dollar home on two adjoining clifftop sites with views of the Waitematā Harbour.