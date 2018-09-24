Hundreds of people have signed a petition urging University of Otago's proctor to resign saying he should be "building bridges, not smashing bongs".

Proctor Dave Scott, a former police officer, entered student flats and took water pipes and bongs in what Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) labelled "outrageous" behaviour.

The University of Otago is standing behind Scott, despite acknowledging neither he nor the university can claim a right to search private premises.

Scott's actions have been met with outrage from students, with OUSA recreation officer Josh Smythe launching a petition demanding Scott resign and an official condemnation of his methods from the university.

"We feel that he has abused his position of power within our community as the disciplinary representative of the university.

"He has committed potentially illegal acts, broken the trust of this community, and engaged in these practices as a methodical pattern of behaviour.

"Imagine never really feeling relaxed in your lounge ever again, wondering if the proctor was about to walk in."

Smythe said instead of confiscating the equipment a warning would have sufficed.

"[The university] needs to condemn his behaviour, otherwise they are officially endorsing his methods - and setting a dangerous precedent for the scope of student disciplinary powers."

University of Otago proctor Dave Scott entered student flats without permission and removed water pipes and bongs. Photo / File

Scott, speaking about the initial incident, judged the occupants of the flat would rather deal with him informally than have the police search the flat so he decided to enter the flat and take the items.

The flatmates were told of what happened and the matter was resolved in a way the university was confident was to their advantage.

The bongs, which the flatmates acknowledged had been used for consuming illegal drugs were destroyed.

"The proctor is often called on to make judgments as to how to manage difficult situations and in doing that he gives careful thought to the interests of students

involved."

Student magazine Critic Te Arohi reported that about three weeks ago, the proctor was visiting flats on Castle St and Leith St North to deliver letters about initiations.

"The entire flat was away, apart from one person who was asleep upstairs.

"The flatmates said the proctor let himself in through the unlocked back door, where he found several water pipes sitting out on a table and took them," the magazine said.

"Because they weren't home, the flatmates didn't know what had happened to the pipes and assumed they had been robbed. They estimated the pipes were worth $400."

The proctor returned the next day, and told them that he had gone into their flat and confiscated the pipes.

According to the flatmates, he told them that as long as they cleaned up the flat, he would let them off with a warning and wouldn't take it to the police, Critic reported.

Smythe earlier told the Otago Daily Times he had been contacted by the flat who complained to Critic and students from three other flats, saying the proctor had taken bongs after entering the flats via the back door to deliver letters warning about the dangers of initiations.

In the other instances flat members were home at the time he visited, but Smythe said it was "pretty outrageous" Scott felt he could simply wander in, leaving the students concerned feeling very intimidated.

On one occasion the "bong" was simply a Powerade bottle on the flat's living room table.

He had arranged to meet Scott about the situation yesterday, but Scott had since cancelled the meeting.

A protest was being held at 1pm on Friday.

The action comes after hundreds of copies of the Critic's "Menstruation issue" - featuring a naked person menstruating on the cover - were taken by Campus Watch overnight earlier this year, hitting headlines nationally and internationally.

The university later said taking the magazines was a mistake made by someone working in the proctor's office.

The proctor is not a police officer, and it appears the university's code of conduct does not give the proctor the ability to enter private homes without permission.

Abe Gray, cannabis activist and owner of the Whakamana Cannabis Museum, told the Otago Daily Times he understood correct police procedure would be to send the bongs for forensic testing and establish they had been used for cannabis before prosecuting their owners.

Comment has been sought from police.

The Whakamana Cannabis Museum has offered to sponsor brand new water pipes for the flat.